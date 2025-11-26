Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 141,317 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 134,545 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 345,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 589.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CALF stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

