Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 18.2% – Still a Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.56 and last traded at GBX 68.20. Approximately 65,844,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,601% from the average daily volume of 3,870,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 53.
Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
