Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Ethena Labs (USDTb) token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena Labs (USDTb) has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $51.78 thousand worth of Ethena Labs (USDTb) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethena Labs (USDTb) has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethena Labs (USDTb)

Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s genesis date was December 15th, 2024. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s total supply is 1,337,445,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,455,953,691 tokens. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Labs (USDTb) is usdtb.money.

Ethena Labs (USDTb) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Labs (USDtb) (USDtb) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Labs (USDtb) has a current supply of 1,337,445,236.00618257. The last known price of Ethena Labs (USDtb) is 0.99931753 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,714.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdtb.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Labs (USDTb) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Labs (USDTb) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Labs (USDTb) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

