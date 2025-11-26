Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,878 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,202,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $3,254,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE:ETD opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $600.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $420,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,583,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,358,092.52. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $900,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

