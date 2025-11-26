Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Financial Analysis

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) and Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Ernexa Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals $1.43 million 470.72 -$183.44 million ($3.95) -3.36 Ernexa Therapeutics $1,000.00 10,596.15 -$44.54 million ($3.01) -0.45

Analyst Ratings

Ernexa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KalVista Pharmaceuticals. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ernexa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Ernexa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals 1 0 10 0 2.82 Ernexa Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 100.49%. Given KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KalVista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ernexa Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Ernexa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Ernexa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Ernexa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -212.79% -97.85% Ernexa Therapeutics N/A N/A -682.08%

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ernexa Therapeutics has a beta of 5.72, indicating that its share price is 472% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ernexa Therapeutics beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It develops Factor XIIa, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of HAE which is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company is developing an orally disintegrating tablet formulation, including KONFIDENT-KID for pediatric use with HAE; KONFIDENT-S for adolescent and adult patients with type I or type II HAE; and KONFIDENT for a potential oral therapy for HAE attacks. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

