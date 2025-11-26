Entropy Technologies LP Takes $339,000 Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,876 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in HP by 6.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 3.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 0.5%

HP stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on HP in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

