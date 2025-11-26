Entropy Technologies LP Sells 6,832 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in BBB Foods by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBBB opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. Research analysts predict that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BBB Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

