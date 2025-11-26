Entropy Technologies LP Sells 3,843 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.4%

CWEN stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

