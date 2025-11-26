Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Amundi raised its position in Virtu Financial by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 191,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 103,714 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 132.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

