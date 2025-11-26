Entropy Technologies LP Raises Position in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $289,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a $90.00 price target on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $80.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. National Health Investors had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. Analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 116.09%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

