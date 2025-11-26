Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 31.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 160,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3,058.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.37. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $175.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.46 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $180,439.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,977.90. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 930 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total transaction of $132,376.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,607.04. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

