Entropy Technologies LP Has $400,000 Stake in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 5.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,416,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in World Kinect by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,492,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Kinect by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 575,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in World Kinect by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 573,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 415,837 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in World Kinect by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of WKC opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. World Kinect Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut World Kinect from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on World Kinect

About World Kinect

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.