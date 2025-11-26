Entropy Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Match Group by 56.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Up 2.6%

Match Group stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $445,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,675.52. This trade represents a 9.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,964.80. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

