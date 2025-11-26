Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOR. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. CJS Securities upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 95,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,057,995.80. This represents a 11.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

