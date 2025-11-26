Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 4,700 Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. CWM LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 215.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,168.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 372,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,774.80. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $90,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,615.34. This trade represents a 20.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $690,834 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 137.13%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BLKB shares. Zacks Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

