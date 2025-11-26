Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 350,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the first quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 297,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 214.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 232,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 161,454 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.76 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azenta

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.