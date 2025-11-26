Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 124,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $59,680.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Talos Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $450.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

