Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,948,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $14,123,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 1,191.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 500,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 461,335 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $4,397,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 202,617 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Trading Down 1.7%

AMSC opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. American Superconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 3.01.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. American Superconductor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

