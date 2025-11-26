Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,700 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $106.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,780.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at $395,089.03. This represents a 52.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews bought 1,525 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,504.88. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.