Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 47,203 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 489.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 85.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 58.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,958.48. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

