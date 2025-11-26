Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 25,505 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after purchasing an additional 882,963 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,796.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after purchasing an additional 791,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,122,000 after buying an additional 544,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $41,457,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $76.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $112.42.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -213.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

