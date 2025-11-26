Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,125 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,987,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,492,000 after buying an additional 698,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New York Times by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,292,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in New York Times by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,622,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,091,000 after acquiring an additional 714,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,778.80. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on New York Times from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.