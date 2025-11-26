Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,826,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92,527 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 384.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.50.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $334.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.86. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $825,825.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $956,635.68. This trade represents a 46.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Patricia Clune sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $443,851.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,893.25. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

