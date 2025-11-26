Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.29 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,193,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,646,000 after purchasing an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,408,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Woodward by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 593,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,244,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWD opened at $293.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $296.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.97.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.15 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $294.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.22.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

