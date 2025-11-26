Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.36 Million Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,514 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,511,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 92,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CG stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

