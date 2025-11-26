Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 619.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 132.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. Roth Capital set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $3,014,500.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,549.76. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,351.71. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 2.5%

LECO opened at $237.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

