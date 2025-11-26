Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KYMR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

KYMR stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 674.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,363,618. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,648. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

