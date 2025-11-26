Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,202,000 after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $294,659.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 435,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,716,935.80. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 101,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $2,998,589.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,273 shares of company stock worth $10,071,465. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.59 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

