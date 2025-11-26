Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.60%.The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,621,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,329 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,668,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.