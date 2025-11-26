Endesa S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Endesa S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELEZY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Endesa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

