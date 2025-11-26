Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Encompass Health stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Encompass Health Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.55. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $127.99.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

View Our Latest Report on EHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Encompass Health by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 396,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after acquiring an additional 118,056 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $505,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $12,165,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

