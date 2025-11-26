Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 182,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.1% during the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 118.4% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.