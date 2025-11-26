Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $58.65 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $58,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

