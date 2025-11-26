Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $101.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $108.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

