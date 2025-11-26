Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 886.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,677.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ED opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.66. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.