Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.19 Million Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Strategy were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy by 181.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 708,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,211,000 after acquiring an additional 456,745 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,982,000 after purchasing an additional 217,358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 749,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,890,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at $37,391,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,380 shares of company stock worth $3,632,719 and have sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Strategy

Strategy Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of MSTR opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $166.01 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.06.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.