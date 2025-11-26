Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6%

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $71.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

