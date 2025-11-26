Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $326.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $622.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $295.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

