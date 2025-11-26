Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 44,249.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,423 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Bilibili by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,392 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bilibili by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bilibili Price Performance
NASDAQ:BILI opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
