Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $8.15 Million Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 72,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:HAL opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

