Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $6.08 Million Position in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 155.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

