Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $5.57 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4,625.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,450 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,322,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,218,063,000 after purchasing an additional 866,506 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,005,367,000 after buying an additional 994,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $936,100,000 after buying an additional 358,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,241 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $217,811.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,128.98. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $619,391 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $93.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on DexCom in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.