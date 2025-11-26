Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of OR Royalties worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter worth $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. OR Royalties Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 0.72.

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised OR Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

