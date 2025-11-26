Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 553 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 169.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $274,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FNV stock opened at $200.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.02. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $114.81 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

