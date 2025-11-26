Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 25.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 12.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 5.0%

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

