Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $344,000 Position in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth about $11,987,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IHG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of IHG opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average of $120.47. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.25.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

