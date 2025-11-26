Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $280,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 7.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 72,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 2.9% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rayonier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.110 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.410- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 21.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

