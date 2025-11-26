Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 7,435 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 43.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 185,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFH. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $333,823.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,772 shares in the company, valued at $55,635,499.92. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,683. 68.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

