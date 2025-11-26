Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 12,138 Shares of Five Star Bancorp $FSBC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. CWM LLC boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 375.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSBC. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $43.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Five Star Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

