Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,468 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 84,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 378,940 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,143,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 428,540 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,269,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,814,345.68. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $5,216,346.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 296,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,735.81. This represents a 50.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 705,905 shares of company stock worth $11,610,749 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

